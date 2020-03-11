Man in life-threatening condition after being shot, victim found outside Toronto gas station

A man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after he was found shot outside an east-end Toronto gas station, officials say.
A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a gas station at the corner of Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue East just after 10 p.m. after the victim was found outside of a vehicle.
It wasn’t clear if the victim was shot at the gas station or if he was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
READ MORE: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma
A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the man was taken to hospital with critical injuries.
As of Wednesday night, police didn’t release suspect information.
COMMENTS