Man in life-threatening condition after being shot, victim found outside Toronto gas station

A man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after he was found shot outside an east-end Toronto gas station, officials say.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a gas station at the corner of Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue East just after 10 p.m. after the victim was found outside of a vehicle.

It wasn’t clear if the victim was shot at the gas station or if he was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the man was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

As of Wednesday night, police didn’t release suspect information.

