South Pointe students, parents still waiting on future as school board defers vote

Send this page to someone via email

A vote to decide the future of 91 students at Ecole South Pointe School has been deferred to the next Pembina Trails School Division board meeting.

Increased enrolment at the school means those 91 students in the K-8 facility may be moved, leaving parents in limbo.

On Wednesday evening the division’s board of trustees heard from concerned parents about the proposed plan.

Trustees say they will take more time to consider what they heard.

The motion says the catchment areas would change for the upcoming school year and the students would be sent to Ecole St. Avila for kindergarten to Grade 6 and Ecole Viscount Alexander for Grades 7 to 8.

The existing provision for grandfathering French Immersion students in Richmond West and Fairfield Park would be rescinded.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are some students who live in Richmond West and Fairfield Park — which is not part of South Pointe — who have been allowed to go to South Pointe so that French Immersion could be a little closer to their home,” said superintendent Ted Fransen.

1:25 Parents pan plan to move students from Waverley West school Parents pan plan to move students from Waverley West school

A spokesperson for Manitoba’s education minister said the decision not to bring portable classrooms to Ecole South Pointe School was made based on the availability of more than 250 spaces at nearby schools.

Jim Smith’s daughters attend South Pointe School, after already being shifted from Bonnycastle School — and one of them may now be heading to École Viscount Alexander.

“We’ve lived in the same house for 10 years, ever since our children started school, yet for some reason, our children have had to change schools twice,” he said.