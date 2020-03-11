Slow Down, Move Over campaign to hit Calgary roads Wednesday evening

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency service vehicles will be parked in solidarity alongside Stoney Trail and 114 Avenue S.E. in Calgary on Wednesday evening, reminding drivers to slow down and move over when they see those familiar flashing lights.

The Slow Down, Move Over campaign will take place between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The initiative aims to draw more attention to road safety following the death of a tow truck driver in 2017, who was struck and killed by a passing vehicle near Esterhazy, Sask.

“Slowing down is not only the law. It is also the right thing to do,” said Sgt. Jason Taylor with the Calgary Police Service. Tweet This

“Tow truck drivers and emergency workers deserve safe working conditions while they work to make sure that if you ever find yourself in trouble on the road, the right supports are made available to you.”

Derrek Spencer, a manager with City Wide Towing, said all roadside workers encounter dangers that put their lives at risk.

He hopes this campaign serves as an important safety reminder to all drivers.

“The purpose of Slow Down, Move Over is to raise awareness for the safety of all roadside workers, including tow trucks, EMS, fire, police and highway [or] road maintenance,” Spencer said.

“Working roadside is the most dangerous aspect of our job as tow truck operators, and we need to be able to do our jobs as safely as possible.” Tweet This

The campaign also works to remind drivers of the law surrounding passing emergency vehicles: a driver must reduce speed to 60 kilometres per hour or the posted speed — whichever is lower — in the lane next to a stopped vehicle.