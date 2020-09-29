Saskatchewan election: Saskatoon Fairview

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Incumbent Saskatchewan NDP candidate Vicki Mowat seeks re-election in Saskatoon Fairhaven.

Boundaries

Starting in the southeast corner, the border runs north on Chappell Drive to 11th Street West, east to Fairlight Drive, north to Fairmont Drive, south to Circle Drive, north to Milton Street, west to Northumberland Avenue, north to Massey Drive, west to Matheson Drive, north to 33rd Street, west to Hughes Drive then north to the city boundary. The riding is bordered on the west by the city boundary.

Last Election

Mowat won the seat over the Saskatchewan Party’s Cameron Scott by 1,343 votes in a September 2017 byelection. Turnout was 36 per cent.

History

The Saskatchewan Party’s Jennifer Campeau won the seat in the 2011 and 2016 elections but stepped down in July 2017 to accept a job with mining company Rio Tinto. Prior to Campeau winning the riding, the NDP held the seat from 1986 until 2011, first with Bob Mitchell (1986-99), then Chris Axworthy (1999-2003), followed by Andy Iwanchuk (2003-11).

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

NDP: VICKI MOWAT Incumbent

Previously worked as an executive assistant to the associate dean of Aboriginal affairs in the College of Arts & Science at the University of Saskatchewan.

She is a member of the Administrative and Supervisory Personnel Association (ASPA).

Holds both a bachelor of arts honours and a master’s of art degree in sociology from the University of Saskatchewan, as well as a master of public administration from the Royal Military College of Canada.

After completing a master’s degree in sociology, she started teaching as a sessional lecturer in sociology at the University of Saskatchewan.

Started her community leadership with the army cadets, working with youth ages 12 to 19, and also worked in the Canadian Forces Reserves for 11 years.

Saskatchewan Party: MANNY SADHRA

Sadhra and his family immigrated to Canada in 2005 and in 2009, moved to Saskatchewan to become a small-business owner.

Since then, he has owned and operated a local transportation company, S.R.L. Transport. He is an active member of the community, where he volunteers with the Sikh Temple in Saskatoon and with Free Food drives.

Story continues below advertisement

Manny, his wife, and two children live in the Kensington area of Saskatoon.

Sadhra was convicted in 2008 for impaired driving. The Saskatchewan Party said it was making the conviction known in the interest of transparency.

PC Party: TONY OLLENBERGER

Born and raised in rural Alberta, he has lived in Saskatoon and area for the past 17 years.

Supported the Reform Party federally in the 1990s, and was a founding member of the Alberta First Party in 1999. Ran as a candidate for Alberta First in the 2001 provincial election and served as party president until moving to Saskatchewan in 2003.

Was briefly a member of the Western Independence Party of Saskatchewan and joined the Saskatchewan Party in the last leadership race.

Soccer referee for five years and is the current president of the Saskatoon and District Soccer Referees Association.