Canada

Inquest into deadly 2009 Toronto scaffolding collapse set for May

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2020 3:48 pm
ontario scaffolding accident christmas eve
Scene where five construction workers fell from around the 12th floor when scaffolding collapsed on Christmas Eve at 2757 Kipling Ave. Charla Jones / The Globe and Mail

TORONTO – A coroner’s inquest into a scaffolding collapse that claimed the lives of four men in Toronto has been scheduled for May.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Fayzullo Fazilov, Alexsandrs Bondarevs, Vladimir Korostin and Aleksey Blumberg, and may make recommendations to help prevent such incidents in the future.

The four men, who worked for Metron Construction, died in a 13-storey fall after the swing stage they were on suddenly collapsed on Christmas Eve 2009.

READ MORE: Coroner’s inquest to examine Toronto scaffolding collapse that killed 4 men

Another worker was badly hurt, while one who was tethered as required under provincial law was uninjured.

The project manager, Vadim Kazenelson, survived and was later convicted of four counts of criminal negligence causing death and one of causing bodily harm after a judge found he was aware that protections against falls were not in place.

The inquest is expected to last 14 days and hear from roughly 12 witnesses.

Family of Mississauga man killed in industrial accident speaks out
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Industrial AccidentMetron Constructiontoronto scaffolding collapseToronto Scaffolding Collapse Inquiry
