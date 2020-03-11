Heavy snow overnight on interior highways

Send this page to someone via email

The Coquihalla Highway got a fresh white coat late Tuesday.

Around nine centimetres of snow fell, leading to low visibility and slippery conditions Wednesday morning.

Highway cameras show extreme winter conditions from Coquihalla’s summit to Merritt.

Highway 1 will be closed Wednesday in both directions for avalanche control.

The closure is between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk, which is about 50 km northeast of Revelstoke, for 9.2 km for one hour starting at 11 a.m.

A second closure on Highway 1 in both directions for avalanche control will be ongoing Wednesday.

That closure will be on a 32-km stretch between Glacier National Park West Boundary and Beaver Valley Road.

Drive B.C. says drivers can expect delays in that stretch throughout the day until 3 p.m.