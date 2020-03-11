Menu

Canada

Heavy snow overnight on interior highways

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 2:20 pm
A Drive B.C. camera on Highway 5, 61 kilometres south of Merrit, shows heavy snow conditions.
A Drive B.C. camera on Highway 5, 61 kilometres south of Merrit, shows heavy snow conditions. Drive B.C.

The Coquihalla Highway got a fresh white coat late Tuesday.

Around nine centimetres of snow fell, leading to low visibility and slippery conditions Wednesday morning.

Highway cameras show extreme winter conditions from Coquihalla’s summit to Merritt.

READ MORE: Winter storm to hit Interior highways

Highway 1 will be closed Wednesday in both directions for avalanche control.

The closure is between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk, which is about 50 km northeast of Revelstoke, for 9.2 km for one hour starting at 11 a.m.

READ MORE: Weather system expected to bring 10-20 cm of snow to parts of Alberta

A second closure on Highway 1 in both directions for avalanche control will be ongoing Wednesday.

That closure will be on a 32-km stretch between Glacier National Park West Boundary and Beaver Valley Road.

READ MORE: Lake Erie homes covered in ice after being battered by gale-force winds and waves

Drive B.C. says drivers can expect delays in that stretch throughout the day until 3 p.m.

 

WeatherHighway 1CoquihallaCoquihalla HighwayDrive BCWinter ConditionsInterior highwaysInterior BC
