Drew and Jonathan Scott’s ‘Celebrity IOU’ to feature Brad Pitt, Michael Bublé

Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott are adding a new HGTV Canada series to their roster titled, Celebrity IOU.

The new series enlists Hollywood A-listers who express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with home renovations.

The series, premiering April 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, stars the Scott brothers as they help each celebrity with a special renovation.

The season’s celebrity lineup includes Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy, Viola David, Rebel Wilson and Michael Bublé.

“It’s amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there,” Jonathan said.

“Being a part of this show really hits home for us,” Drew added. “This is what we love to do, transforming people’s lives through their homes.”

In each episode, the celebrities share an authentic, inside look into their personal lives and get hands-on with Drew and Jonathan to imagine a design plan and create a customized space that rewards mentors, friends and family members.

Throughout the season, Drew and Jonathan travel across the country to help create new spaces on tight timelines.

The projects include converting a detached garage into a gorgeous yet functional guest retreat, overhauling a lackluster backyard into an entertainer’s dream, and taking a condo from its outdated ‘70s style to a modern, cozy home perfect for family gatherings.

Celebrity IOU premieres Monday, April 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada.

