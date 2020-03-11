Things to do in Waterloo Region over March break

Send this page to someone via email

With March break quickly approaching, kids can get restless if they aren’t kept busy.

While some people may send their children to camp, others will be looking for different adventures to get their kids tuckered out.

Only time will tell whether attendance at various attractions throughout the province might increase because of people cancelling trips or decrease because the outbreak may scare people away from crowds.

Here are a few options around the region to spend time with loved ones between March 14 and March 22:

The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory will be running its annual BugFeast over March break.

Visitors will get an opportunity to sample delectable treats such as fire-roasted crickets, bugs ‘n’ bites (trail mix with roasted mealworms) and s’mores-flavoured fudge with roasted ants.

Further south in Cambridge, Drayton Entertainment is bringing the Freddy Fusion Science Magic Show to town for morning and matinee shows on Monday and Tuesday.

Drayton describes Freddy Fusion as a wild combination of author, inventor, speaker, performer and TV personality.

Just over the river in Galt, the McDougall Cottage will host a March Break Craft Bonanza on Wednesday for kids ages three and up.

Two days later, the historic site will offer its annual Tea With Granny event. No, you do not have to be a Granny to attend.

In downtown Kitchener, you can visit THEMUSEUM on a daily basis and find different experiences each time.

For example, there will be reptiles on Monday, a trove of Irish-themed entertainment on Tuesday and a birds of prey exhibit on Friday.

Nearby, Centre in the Square will play host to Circus Incognitus: Jamie Adkins for morning and afternoon performances on March 21.

Adkins is described as a “performer in the vaudeville tradition of Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton.”

Centre in the Square will also host some more adult attractions for those who need a moment of escape.

Dan Mangan is scheduled to perform on March 14, while Matt Holubowski takes the stage the following Wednesday.

The Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum will also have different themes for exhibits throughout the week.

It will host a retro games day on Saturday, focus on STEM learning on Wednesday and hold a Crazy Science Day on Thursday.

The Irish Real Life Festival is already underway throughout Waterloo Region, and it will continue through St. Paddy’s Day.

There is something for everyone, including beer tastings, musical performances, knitting classes and special readings.

Further to the north, the St. Jacobs & Aberfoyle Model Railway will open daily over March break.

It features a massive, hand-built model railway depicting southern Ontario in the 1950s.