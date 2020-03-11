Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Flood warning in place for Grand River watershed: GRCA

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 11:00 am
The Grand River Conservation Authority is warning of potential flooding for the river's entire watershed.
The Grand River Conservation Authority is warning of potential flooding for the river's entire watershed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) has issued a flood watch for the river’s entire watershed.

The agency says the heavy rain the area experienced earlier this week combined with the warmer temperatures has resulted in snowmelt and increased runoff into local waterways.

READ MORE: City of Brantford reveals spill into the Grand River

Despite the fact that cooler temperatures have returned, the GRCA says water levels will remain elevated, and it is warning of the potential for ice jams, which will cause flooding in low-lying areas.

Several roads in Waterloo Region have already been closed as a result of the higher water levels, including Tannery Street in Ayr, Holland Mills Road in Wilmot and Three Bridges Road in St. Jacobs.

READ MORE: Flooding leads to weekend road closures in Port Dover, Long Point, Turkey Point

The GRCA says the water levels for the Nith River peaked overnight and could reach Flood Warning Zone 2 in Ayr on Wednesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BrantfordWaterloo RegionGrand RiverGrand River Conservation AuthorityGRCANith RiverConestogo RiverWaterloo region floodingayr floodingGrand River flood warningGrand River flood watchNew Hamburg flooding
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.