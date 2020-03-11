Menu

Winter Pride returns to London this weekend

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 8:08 am
Updated March 11, 2020 8:12 am
London's 2020 Winter Pride event is put on by Pride London, which also organizes a summer festival in the Forest City.
London's 2020 Winter Pride event is put on by Pride London, which also organizes a summer festival in the Forest City. Travis Dolynny/AM980

After taking a break during last year’s Juno Awards, Winter Pride is coming back to London, courtesy of Pride London Festival.

The event, which celebrates the local LGBTQ2 community, officially kicks off on Thursday with activities such as Dinner and Drag and Winter Pride Karaoke.

Friday’s activities include PrideAfterFive Winter Pride Edition and a RuPaul’s Drag Race viewing party.

Andrew Rosser, president of Pride London, says more of the family-friendly activities will be taking place on Saturday.

“We’ve got drag queen storytime, we’ve got an educational event with a safe tucking and binding workshop for anyone that’s curious about gender alignment devices and then we’ve got a big dinner for Saturday night,” Rosser said.

Although the activities taking place are what makes Winter Pride a success, Rosser says the celebration stems beyond just taking part in scheduled proceedings.

“It’s a good celebration to celebrate us all as just humans, and I think right now, especially with what’s going on in the world, it’s a good thing to celebrate us all being just people.”

Following Winter Pride later this year are Pride London’s 40th Pride Festival and parade, set to take place this summer.

“This is our 40th year,” Rosser said. “We’re really excited [about] how much it has grown and how much Londoners have embraced the festival so far.”

Winter Pride events wrap up Saturday evening with the 2020 Spotlight Party taking place at Lavish Night Club.

Head over to pridelondon.ca for more information on Winter Pride and upcoming events throughout the rest of the year.

