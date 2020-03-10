Peterborough Riverview Park and Zoo’s beloved bobcat Montana dies

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A longtime resident of the Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough has died.

The zoo announced Tuesday that Montana, the zoo’s beloved bobcat, died late Friday afternoon as a result of complications resulting from end-stage kidney failure.

The female bobcat was nearly 20 years old.

READ MORE: Peterborough zoo introduces new Eurasian lynx

The feline arrived to the Peterborough zoo from the Toronto Zoo in the summer of 2004.

“With her beautiful colouring, expressive face, and her inquisitive nature, Montana was a favourite with many of our visitors,” the zoo stated Tuesday evening.

The zoo said Montana underwent treatment for kidney disease two years ago but took a turn for the worse on Friday morning. The zoo’s consulting veterinarian and animal health team responded to provide treatment and care prior to her death.

Story continues below advertisement

“Montana was a very friendly and social animal and she greatly enjoyed when our animal care staff interacted with her in her exhibit,” the zoo stated.

“She would also often ‘stalk’ park and zoo visitors as they approached her exhibit and would frequently preen for attention from our animal care staff.”

The zoo thanked its staff and Dr. John Sallaway for the ongoing care they provided to Montana.

1:33 Discarded Christmas trees end up as food for zoo animals Discarded Christmas trees end up as food for zoo animals