News

Peterborough Riverview Park and Zoo’s beloved bobcat Montana dies

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 10:21 pm
Updated March 10, 2020 10:29 pm
The Riverview Park and Zoo's bobcat Montana died.
A longtime resident of the Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough has died.

The zoo announced Tuesday that Montana, the zoo’s beloved bobcat, died late Friday afternoon as a result of complications resulting from end-stage kidney failure.

The female bobcat was nearly 20 years old.

The feline arrived to the Peterborough zoo from the Toronto Zoo in the summer of 2004.

“With her beautiful colouring, expressive face, and her inquisitive nature, Montana was a favourite with many of our visitors,” the zoo stated Tuesday evening.

The zoo said Montana underwent treatment for kidney disease two years ago but took a turn for the worse on Friday morning. The zoo’s consulting veterinarian and animal health team responded to provide treatment and care prior to her death.

“Montana was a very friendly and social animal and she greatly enjoyed when our animal care staff interacted with her in her exhibit,” the zoo stated.

“She would also often ‘stalk’ park and zoo visitors as they approached her exhibit and would frequently preen for attention from our animal care staff.”

The zoo thanked its staff and Dr. John Sallaway for the ongoing care they provided to Montana.

