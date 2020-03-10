Menu

Health

Health Canada seizes unauthorized sexual enhancement product in Saskatoon

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 2:45 pm
Updated March 10, 2020 2:46 pm
Health Canada seizes sexual enhancement product at Saskatoon store
Never Rest, with the promoted use of sexual enhancement, was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil. Health Canada / Supplied

Health Canada says it seized an unauthorized sexual enhancement product from a Saskatoon store because it may pose serious health risks.

The federal agency announced the seizure from Lil’ Devil Adult Video & Toys at 1620 Idylwyld Dr. North on March 10.

Never Rest, promoted as a sexual performance supplement for men, was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil.

Sildenafil is a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction and should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional, according to officials.

Health Canada said the drug should not be used by individuals taking any kind of nitrate drug as it can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure. Additionally, individuals with heart problems are at an increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attack and stroke.

Back in January, the agency said it seized 14 other unauthorized health products from the same store.

Health Canada seizes sexual enhancement product at Saskatoon store
Health Canada has seized an unauthorized sexual enhancement product from Lil’ Devil Adult Video & Toys in Saskatoon. File / Global News

Health Canada said this is what customers should do:

  • Stop using the products. Consult a health care professional if they have used these products and have health concerns;
  • Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit drug identification number (DIN), natural product number (NPN) or homeopathic drug number (DIN-HM). People can also check if products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada’s drug product database and licensed natural health product database; and
  • Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.

The agency says it’s illegal for companies to sell unauthorized health products in the country.

Health Canada Seizure Idylwyld Drive North Health Risks sexual enhancement sildenafil Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys Sexual Performance Supplement
