Health Canada seizes unauthorized sexual enhancement product in Saskatoon

Health Canada says it seized an unauthorized sexual enhancement product from a Saskatoon store because it may pose serious health risks.

The federal agency announced the seizure from Lil’ Devil Adult Video & Toys at 1620 Idylwyld Dr. North on March 10.

Never Rest, promoted as a sexual performance supplement for men, was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil.

Sildenafil is a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction and should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional, according to officials.

Health Canada said the drug should not be used by individuals taking any kind of nitrate drug as it can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure. Additionally, individuals with heart problems are at an increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attack and stroke.

Back in January, the agency said it seized 14 other unauthorized health products from the same store.

Health Canada has seized an unauthorized sexual enhancement product from Lil’ Devil Adult Video & Toys in Saskatoon. File / Global News

Health Canada said this is what customers should do:

Stop using the products. Consult a health care professional if they have used these products and have health concerns;

Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit drug identification number (DIN), natural product number (NPN) or homeopathic drug number (DIN-HM). People can also check if products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada’s drug product database and licensed natural health product database; and

Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.

The agency says it’s illegal for companies to sell unauthorized health products in the country.

