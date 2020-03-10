N.S. sends ‘test’ lobster shipment to China after month with no market

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s lobster industry has taken a tentative step aimed at reopening its crucial export market in China.

The market for the province’s lobster had dried up over the last month as China dealt with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Premier Stephen McNeil says a flight with 67 tonnes of live lobster left for China on Saturday.

McNeil says it’s a sign the market may be starting to loosen up, and it’s positive news for rural parts of the province.

Fisheries Minister Keith Colwell says the initial flight is considered a test to determine how the distribution system in China fares with moving lobster product.

China had been the No. 1 one market for air freight shipments of live lobster from Nova Scotia.