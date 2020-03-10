Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

N.S. sends ‘test’ lobster shipment to China after month with no market

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2020 1:02 pm
Updated March 10, 2020 1:03 pm
A lobster is shown in a trap in Port Mouton, N.S., in this undated handout photo.
A lobster is shown in a trap in Port Mouton, N.S., in this undated handout photo. The Canadian Press/HO - Inka Milewski

Nova Scotia’s lobster industry has taken a tentative step aimed at reopening its crucial export market in China.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia-based seafood giant Clearwater Seafoods explores possible sale

The market for the province’s lobster had dried up over the last month as China dealt with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Premier Stephen McNeil says a flight with 67 tonnes of live lobster left for China on Saturday.

Lobster industry taking a hit over coronavirus
Lobster industry taking a hit over coronavirus

McNeil says it’s a sign the market may be starting to loosen up, and it’s positive news for rural parts of the province.

Fisheries Minister Keith Colwell says the initial flight is considered a test to determine how the distribution system in China fares with moving lobster product.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: New fisheries minister explains reversal on controversial surf clam licence

China had been the No. 1 one market for air freight shipments of live lobster from Nova Scotia.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaChinaStephen McNeilPremierPremier Stephen McNeillobsterfisheries ministerlobster industryKeith ColwellFisheries Minister Keith ColwellNova Scotia's lobster industry
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.