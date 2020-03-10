Menu

Crime

Alleged assault in front of Winnipeg police HQ sends officer to hospital

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 3:12 pm
An off-duty Winnipeg police officer was allegedly assaulted on Tuesday morning at police headquarters.
An off-duty Winnipeg police officer was allegedly assaulted on Tuesday morning at police headquarters.

A Winnipeg police officer is recovering after she was allegedly assaulted in front of the city’s police headquarters building early Tuesday morning.

The Winnipeg Police Service says the alleged incident began around 3 a.m. as the off-duty officer was leaving the building following her shift. According to police, the officer noticed a man in the building’s vestibule interfering with a delivery person.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man charged in bowling alley shooting misidentified his target, police say

Const. Rob Carver says two cadets joined the officer to escort the man outside, at which point the suspect allegedly turned and assaulted her.

“Something odd happened,” Carver says.

“There’s simply no reason for the attack.”

The two cadets, along with a nearby uniformed officer and an off-duty officer, joined in the struggle and were able to subdue the man, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

The officer sustained a serious injury and was brought to hospital in stable condition, according to police.

READ MORE: Man arrested in Nicolle Hands’ homicide released, for now — Manitoba RCMP

Carver believes the suspect was trying to gain access to the building when the off-duty officer intervened.

“I think this one is unique because the officer was off duty, leaving work,” Carver says.

“It happened to be an officer — we’ve got hundreds of civilians who work here. This could have just as easily been a civilian leaving work.”

Bertram Charles Willcocks, 35, has been charged with assaulting a police officer and remains in custody.

