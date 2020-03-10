Lindsay police credit neighbour in arrest of woman following reported break-and-enter

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay say a watchful neighbour assisted in the arrest of a break-and-enter suspect on Monday afternoon.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says a resident on Kent Street observed a woman reportedly carrying property from a neighbouring apartment around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the witness confronted the suspect, who reportedly dropped some of the property and fled the area.

Officers were notified, and a short time later, a suspect was located, allegedly wearing clothing reported stolen from the apartment.

Jacqueline Burgess, 30, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on April 9.

Story continues below advertisement

4:17 Tips for Thrift Store Wardrobe Shopping Tips for Thrift Store Wardrobe Shopping