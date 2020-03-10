Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Lindsay police credit neighbour in arrest of woman following reported break-and-enter

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 10:04 am
City of Kawartha Lakes police have laid charges against a woman accused of breaking and entering an apartment on Monday afternoon.
City of Kawartha Lakes police have laid charges against a woman accused of breaking and entering an apartment on Monday afternoon. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Lindsay say a watchful neighbour assisted in the arrest of a break-and-enter suspect on Monday afternoon.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says a resident on Kent Street observed a woman reportedly carrying property from a neighbouring apartment around 2:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Lindsay man charged with theft, drug possession at business: police

Police say the witness confronted the suspect, who reportedly dropped some of the property and fled the area.

Officers were notified, and a short time later, a suspect was located, allegedly wearing clothing reported stolen from the apartment.

Jacqueline Burgess, 30, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on April 9.

Story continues below advertisement
Tips for Thrift Store Wardrobe Shopping
Tips for Thrift Store Wardrobe Shopping
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TheftBreak And EnterCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayLindsay crimeCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Servicekent streetLindsay robberyKent Street LindsayJacqueline Burgess
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.