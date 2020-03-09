Winnipeg Jets get Adam Lowry back after lengthy absence

The Winnipeg Jets are as healthy as they’ve been all season long.

For the third straight game, the Jets are getting a player back from the injured list. Forward Adam Lowry will suit up on Monday against the Arizona Coyotes after being activated from injured reserve.

“I’m pretty excited,” Lowry said. “It’s been a long time, so it’ll be nice to be back out there competing with the guys, kind of getting right back into the fight. It’s a super important game tonight, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Lowry sat out 20 straight games with an upper-body injury. He hasn’t played in more than seven weeks, and after missing so much time, Lowry admitted, it may take a few shifts to get up to full speed.

“There’s always a risk of that,” Lowry said. “Your timing might off a little bit I think with faceoffs and things like that. But our coaching staff and our training staff has done a good job, kind of preparing as much as you can in practice.

Story continues below advertisement

“Hopefully it’s just a couple shifts, and then you kind of feel as close to normal as you can.”

READ MORE: Jets host the Coyotes following shutout win

Lowry will be slotted back into his usual spot on the third line between wingers Andrew Copp and Jack Roslovic.

“It makes it easy in a sense that if I’m struggling in the dot, (Copp is) going to go in and excel,” he said. “We have a lot of chemistry. We’ve played a lot of time together. It’s one of those things where you know where’s he going to be, you know what’s he going to do, you know what he’s going to bring to the table, and you don’t want to hold him back.”

Jansen Harkins will come out of the lineup to make room for Lowry.

The Jets have also activated defenceman Carl Dahlstrom from injured reserve.

They host the Coyotes at 7:00 p.m. at Bell MTS Place.