Peterborough woman charged with assault, robbery in domestic incident: police

A Peterborough woman is facing charges including robbery and assault following an incident at a Peterborough residence last week.

The Peterborough Police Service says just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, a woman attended a residence and allegedly stole a gaming system.

She also allegedly assaulted a male and female relatives.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued. The suspect was located on Sunday at a residence and arrested.

The woman was charged with robbery with violence, two counts of assault and one count of failure to comply with a probation order.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 1.

The name of the accused was not released to protect the identity of the victims in the domestic incident, police said Monday.

