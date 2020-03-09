Menu

Hwy. 7 east of Madoc closed for head-on collision: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 12:13 pm
Updated March 9, 2020 12:17 pm
opp
OPP have closed a section of Highway 7 in a Madoc area for a head-on collision. Don Mitchell / Global News

A section of Highway 7 east of Madoc is closed following a head-on collision on Monday morning.

OPP East Region tweeted just before noon that the Highway 7 is closed between Highway 62 and Highway 37 as Central Hastings OPP investigate a head-on collision.

Highway 37 at Highway 7 is about 20 kilometres west of the village of Madoc.

READ MORE: Driver suffers serious injuries following collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

Police say one driver has suffered life-threatening injuries while the other driver has serious injuries. No other details have been provided.

OPP advise to find alternate routes.

More to come.

