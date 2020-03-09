Hwy. 7 east of Madoc closed for head-on collision: OPP

A section of Highway 7 east of Madoc is closed following a head-on collision on Monday morning.
OPP East Region tweeted just before noon that the Highway 7 is closed between Highway 62 and Highway 37 as Central Hastings OPP investigate a head-on collision.
Highway 37 at Highway 7 is about 20 kilometres west of the village of Madoc.
Police say one driver has suffered life-threatening injuries while the other driver has serious injuries. No other details have been provided.
OPP advise to find alternate routes.
More to come.
