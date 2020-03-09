Hwy. 7 east of Madoc closed for head-on collision: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A section of Highway 7 east of Madoc is closed following a head-on collision on Monday morning.

OPP East Region tweeted just before noon that the Highway 7 is closed between Highway 62 and Highway 37 as Central Hastings OPP investigate a head-on collision.

Highway 37 at Highway 7 is about 20 kilometres west of the village of Madoc.

Police say one driver has suffered life-threatening injuries while the other driver has serious injuries. No other details have been provided.

#Hwy7 is closed west of #Hwy37 as #CHOPP investigates a head-on mvc. 1 driver has suffered life-threatening injuries while 2nd driver also has serious injuries. Please find alternate route. @OPP_COMM_ER ^bd pic.twitter.com/GAFfDc0KTt — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) March 9, 2020

OPP advise to find alternate routes.

More to come.

