Fire damages vacant home on Athol Street

A home on Athol Street suffered significant damage after catching fire on Sunday night.

The Regina Fire Department received news of the fire shortly before 4 p.m. when a passerby called it in.

Regina fire’s deputy chief Neil Sundeen said flames could be seen coming out of the home on both the first and second floors.

He said the fire started from inside on the ground floor.

Sundeen said firefighters were driven back by heat and smoke when they tried to go upstairs but were able to keep it from spreading to neighbouring properties.

The home was vacant at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.

Investigators are returning to the scene on Monday to determine the cause.