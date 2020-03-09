Menu

Canada

Fire damages vacant home on Athol Street

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 12:32 pm
A vacant home on Athol Street suffered significant damage from a fire that happened on Sunday evening .
A vacant home on Athol Street suffered significant damage from a fire that happened on Sunday evening .

A home on Athol Street suffered significant damage after catching fire on Sunday night.

The Regina Fire Department received news of the fire shortly before 4 p.m. when a passerby called it in.

READ MORE: Fire destroys home and auto body shop in Pense, Sask.

Regina fire’s deputy chief Neil Sundeen said flames could be seen coming out of the home on both the first and second floors.

He said the fire started from inside on the ground floor.

Sundeen said firefighters were driven back by heat and smoke when they tried to go upstairs but were able to keep it from spreading to neighbouring properties.

READ MORE: Regina firefighters act quickly while driving by house fire by chance

The home was vacant at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are returning to the scene on Monday to determine the cause.

