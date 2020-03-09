Deadline to register for presentations on pesticide, herbicide use in N.B. coming soon

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick government says those who wish to speak to an all-party committee about the use of pesticides and herbicides in the province need to register to do so soon.

It’ll be another stage in a series of public hearings on the use of glyphosate, a herbicide featured in a number of activities related to forestry, agriculture and weed control in the province.

“Certain studies have pointed out that glyphosate may not pose a cancer risk to humans at current exposure rates,” reads a news release from the Legislative Assembly.

It has resulted in a number of New Brunswickers expressing concern about the use of the product.

Health Canada has disputed those claims, saying in a news release last year that “no pesticide regulatory authority in the world currently considers glyphosate to be a cancer risk to humans at the levels at which humans are currently exposed.”

The standing committee on climate change and environmental stewardship, an all-party committee of the Legislative Assembly, wants to remind people that the public hearings are scheduled for March 24 to 27 at the Legislative Assembly building in Fredericton.

The committee is asking individuals, organizations, subject matter experts and stakeholders who are interested in making a presentation to the committee on the use of herbicides and pesticides to notify the Office of the Clerk of the Legislative Assembly.

Provincial departments testified before the committee last month, giving presentations on they use the controversial herbicide.

The committee can be contacted by phone at 506-453-2506 or email at leg-consultations@gnb.ca. Those applying to present to the committee have to be registered by March 13.

For those who are not able to make a presentation, they can submit a written brief on the subject by March 20.

At the conclusion of the process, reports with recommendations will be submitted to the Legislative Assembly.