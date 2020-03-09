Menu

Politics

Cory Booker endorses Biden’s presidential bid

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 9, 2020 7:51 am
Updated March 9, 2020 7:52 am
Booker announced his endorsement of Biden in a tweet on Monday.
Booker announced his endorsement of Biden in a tweet on Monday. Cory Booker / Twitter

Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey has endorsed former Vice-President Joe Biden. Booker announced on Twitter early Monday that Biden will “restore honour to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.”

Booker ended his own presidential bid in January, pledging to do “everything in my power to elect the eventual Democratic nominee for president.”

“The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose,” Booker tweeted.

READ MORE: ‘I believe in Joe’: Kamala Harris endorses Biden’s presidential bid

His decision follows recent Biden endorsements by several failed Democratic presidential candidates, including Sen. Kamala Harris of California and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick. Former Biden rivals Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, Mike Bloomberg, Tim Ryan and John Delaney have also endorsed him.

Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden as Democratic presidential nominee

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has been endorsed by Marianne Williamson and Bill de Blasio.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
