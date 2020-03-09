Menu

WHL Roundup: Sunday, March 8, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2020 12:32 am
Updated March 9, 2020 12:33 am

WINNIPEG – Liam Hughes turned in a 34-save performance as the Winnipeg Ice shut out the Prince Albert Raiders 3-0 on Sunday in the Western Hockey League.

Isaac Johnson scored twice for Winnipeg (37-24-1), while Peyton Krebs put away the power-play winner 6:48 into the third period.

Carter Serhyenko turned away 24 shots for Prince Albert (36-18-10).

The Ice were 2 for 4 on the power play and the Raiders could not score on their four man advantages.

BLAZERS 6 AMERICANS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Ryan Hughes scored twice as Kamloops routed Tri-City.

Connor Zary, Max Martin, Logan Stankoven and Kyrell Sopotyk rounded out the attack for the Blazers (41-17-4).

Sasha Mutala replied for the Americans (17-40-6).

WINTERHAWKS 4 ROYALS 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jake Gricius’s goal late in the first period stood as the winner as the Winterhawks held off Victoria.

Tyson Kozak, Cross Hanas and Jaydon Dureau also scored for Portland (45-11-7).

Brayden Tracey scored for the Royals (31-24-8).

SILVERTIPS 3 THUNDERBIRDS 2

KENT, Wash. — Ty Kolle put away the eventual winner late in the second period as Everett edged Seattle.

Bryce Kindopp and Gage Goncalves also scored for the Silvertips (46-13-4).

Keltie Jeri-Leon and Payton Mount responded for the Thunderbirds (24-32-7).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
