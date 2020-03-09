QMJHL Roundup: Sunday, March 8, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

BOISBRIAND, Que. – Kieran Craig was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Gatineau Olympiques edged the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 5-4 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Metis Roelens scored twice in regulation time for Gatineau (22-37-5), while Mathieu Bizier and Zachary Dean added goals.

Remi Poirier made 46 saves for the win in net.

Simon Pinard had a pair of goals for Blainville-Boisbriand (32-27-4), while Benjamin Corbeil and Tommy Bouchard also found the back of the net.

Olivier Adam stopped 31 shots for the Armada.

The Olympiques were 1 for 4 on the power play and Blainville-Boisbriand was 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

WILDCATS 4 VOLTIGEURS 0

MONCTON, N.B. — Olivier Rodrigue stopped all 30 shots he faced as the Wildcats blanked Drummondville.

Mika Cyr scored twice for Moncton (49-13-1), while Jakob Pelletier and Zachary L’Heureux added singles.

Francesco Lapenna kicked out 32 shots for Drummondville (36-25-2).

—

EAGLES 7 TITAN 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Derek Gentile scored twice as Cape Breton downed the Titan.

Egor Sokolov, Matthew Gordon, Ryan Francis, Shawn Boudrias and Nathan Larose rounded out the attack for the Eagles (40-19-3).

Noah Delemont scored for the Titan (12-40-12).

—

OCEANIC 4 CATARACTES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Dmitry Zavgorodniy had a pair of goals as Rimouski doubled the Cataractes.

Zachary Bolduc and Nathan Ouellet had the other goals for the Oceanic (38-18-8).

Olivier Nadeau and Gabriel Denis replied for Shawinigan (29-31-2).

—

SAGUENEENS 5 DRAKKAR 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Artemi Kniazev’s power-play winner came at the 11:55 mark of the second period as the Sagueneens dropped Baie-Comeau.

Vladislav Kotkov, Raphael Lavoie, Michael Pellerin and Rafael Harvey-Pinard also scored for Chicoutimi (44-12-6).

Xavier Fortin scored for the Drakkar (24-28-11).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2020.