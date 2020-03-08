International Women’s Day rally held at Alberta Legislature.

Send this page to someone via email

Rallies were held around the world to mark International Women’s Day on Sunday, including in Edmonton.

On the steps of the Alberta legislature, hundreds chanted “women united will never be defeated.”

People marched from the legislature to Metro Cinema in Garneau.

The rally was organized by the group Women for Rights and Empowerment, made up of women who are part of unions and other community organizations.

“Women who are active in all kinds of different struggles bring forward what their concerns are,” member Merryn Edwards explained.

“We can understand a bit better and know that we are mobilizing at the same time as women around the world.”

Locally, issues surrounding education, health care and the Wet’suwet’en were highlighted.

“Taking it upon ourselves to define what our concerns are and build the kind of society we need that meets human needs and respects human rights,” Edwards said.

That idea of leadership, she said, inspired this year’s theme: “It’s up to us.”

“By that, we mean that women are always in the lead of any struggles,” Edwards said.

“Not just women’s rights but the rights of all. Maybe not always at the top levels of leadership but at the grassroots.”

For some, the movement transcends generations.

“My grandma fought for me,” said Adriana Lunte during Sunday’s event. She moved to Canada one year ago from Spain.

“I’m doing it for someone else in the future.”

Others at the rally simply wanted to speak out for women everywhere.

“Just fighting for rights for women,” Cathy Wintle said. “I was involved in sexual assault crisis centres and I’m involved in elder care now.”

While March 8 is recognized as a time to honour women’s achievements, for many, it’s also a reminder that we have a long way to go.

Edwards said movements like this need to continue to happen.

“There’s no point in saying, ‘We’re done now,'” she said.