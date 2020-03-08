Menu

North Korea fired 3 unidentified projectiles off coast, South Korea says

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 8, 2020 7:38 pm
In this undated photo taken during the period of Dec. 28 - Dec. 31, 2019 provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a Workers’ Party meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea has fired three unidentified projectiles off its east coast on Monday, South Korea’s military said.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it has detected the three launches made from a town in the North’s South Hamgyong province.

The statement said South Korea’s military is monitoring North Korea for possible additional launches.

READ MORE: ‘Perfectly foolish’: Kim Jong-Un’s sister slams South Korea in 1st official statement

In recent days, North Korea said leader Kim Jong Un supervised two rounds of live-fire artillery exercises in its first weapons tests since late November. South Korea and some European countries protested against the launches, and the North has lashed out at it saying it has the sovereignty rights to conduct military drills.

Nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington remain stalled since the second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in Vietnam in Hanoi ended without any agreement. Kim had entered the new year vowing to bolster his nuclear deterrent in the face of “gangster-like” U.S. sanctions and pressure.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
