Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Quebec home daycare workers vote 97.5 per cent in favour of April strike

By The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2020 5:34 pm
.
. Global News

Unionized home daycare workers in Quebec have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a general strike as of April 1.

The union representing some 10,000 workers said today that its members voted 97.5 per cent in favour of the strike that would touch all regions of the province.

The union says pay is the main point of contention between the workers and Quebec’s family department.

READ MORE: Most Quebec daycares open late amid pressure tactics

The daycare educators are not paid by the hour, but rather receive a subsidy from the government to provide the service at home.

The union estimates that based on hours worked and expenses, the workers bring home the equivalent of $12.42 per hour, which they want to rise to $16.75.

Story continues below advertisement

The workers previously voted in January to open their daycares later on Fridays as a pressure tactic.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
QuebecStrikeUnionDaycareDaycare Educatorsdaycare worker strikehome daycare workers
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.