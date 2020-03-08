2 men arrested, charged with murder for 2018 Saanich, B.C. attack

Two men have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the death of a man in Saanich, B.C., nearly two years ago.
Shawn Campbell, a 41-year-old Langford resident, died in hospital five days after an assault at a home in the 3900-block in Saanich on Sept. 29, 2018.
Police believed everyone involved knew each other and appealed to the public for help in finding whoever was responsible.
Saanich Police announced Sunday that Nathan Monsour, 33, and Lee Hart, 38, were arrested on Friday after an investigation by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.
The Victoria residents are being held in custody and will make their first court appearance in that city on Monday.
