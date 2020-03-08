Menu

2 men arrested, charged with murder for 2018 Saanich, B.C. attack

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 8, 2020 6:19 pm
Police at the scene of an assault in Saanich, B.C., on Sept. 30 2018. The victim later died of his injuries, prompting a murder investigation.
Police at the scene of an assault in Saanich, B.C., on Sept. 30 2018. The victim later died of his injuries, prompting a murder investigation. Global News

Two men have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the death of a man in Saanich, B.C., nearly two years ago.

Shawn Campbell, a 41-year-old Langford resident, died in hospital five days after an assault at a home in the 3900-block in Saanich on Sept. 29, 2018.

Police believed everyone involved knew each other and appealed to the public for help in finding whoever was responsible.

READ MORE: Suspect in ‘violent struggle’ that killed woman in Brentwood Bay facing murder charge: police

Saanich Police announced Sunday that Nathan Monsour, 33, and Lee Hart, 38, were arrested on Friday after an investigation by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

The Victoria residents are being held in custody and will make their first court appearance in that city on Monday.

