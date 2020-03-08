Menu

Canada

Inmate at Stony Mountain Institution dies

By Malika Karim Global News
Posted March 8, 2020 1:19 pm
Stony Mountain Institution.
Stony Mountain Institution. Global News

An inmate from Stony Mountain Institution died on March 7, 2020 while in custody.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC), said 39-year-old Adrian Young had been serving a sentence of 30 years for manslaughter, attempted murder with use of firearm, and aggravated assault since June 29, 2001.

READ MORE: Correctional Service Canada seizes contraband items at Stony Mountain Institution

Correctional Service Canada is reviewing the circumstances. The cause of death has not been released.

Police, the corner’s office and the inmate’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPInvestigationDeathCorrectional Service CanadaInmate DeathStony MountainStony Mountain InstitutionDeath of InmateStony Mountain death
