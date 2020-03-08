Inmate at Stony Mountain Institution dies

An inmate from Stony Mountain Institution died on March 7, 2020 while in custody.
Correctional Service Canada (CSC), said 39-year-old Adrian Young had been serving a sentence of 30 years for manslaughter, attempted murder with use of firearm, and aggravated assault since June 29, 2001.
Correctional Service Canada is reviewing the circumstances. The cause of death has not been released.
Police, the corner’s office and the inmate’s next of kin have been notified of his death.
