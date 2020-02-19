Menu

Correctional Service Canada seizes contraband items at Stony Mountain Institution

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 6:17 am
Updated February 19, 2020 7:17 am
Three packages have been seized from Stony Mountain Institution, each containing contraband and unauthorized items.

According to Correctional Service Canada (CSC), the packages contained meth, tobacco, pills and miniature cell phones, along with other electronic components.

CSC says the items are valued at over $127,000.

Police have been notified of the incident and the institution is undergoing its own investigation.

Ion scanners and drug-detecting dogs are used by CSC to search personal property, inmates and visitors for contraband.

“The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” CSC said in a media release.

A tip line to share information about jail security is available for anyone suspecting criminal activity at a federal institution and can be reached at 1‑866‑780‑3784.

