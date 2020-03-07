QMJHL Roundup: Saturday, March 7, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

MONCTON, N.B. – Pierrick Dube had a goal and two assists as the Quebec Remparts defeated Moncton 4-1 on Saturday to snap the Wildcats’ 22-game point streak in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Hunter Holmes, Nathan Gaucher and Theo Rochette also scored for Quebec (27-32-5), which handed the Wildcats (48-13-1) their first regulation-time loss since Jan. 11.

Moncton had won 16 straight and lost just once in overtime through its last 22 games overall.

Jeremy McKenna had the lone goal for the Wildcats, his 40th of the season.

Remparts goaltender Tristan Cote-Cazenave stopped 29 shots. Moncton’s Olivier Rodrigue made 16 saves.

PHOENIX 5 OLYMPIQUES 1

GATINEAU, Que. — Charles-Antoine Roy scored twice and tacked on an assist as Sherbrooke (51-8-4) extended its with streak to 13 games while handing the Olympiques (21-37-5) their sixth straight defeat.

ARMADA 5 DRAKKAR 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Emile Samson stopped 30 shots and Miguel Tourigny’s second-period goal stood as the winner as the Armada (32-27-3) downed Baie-Comeau (24-27-11).

SAGUENEENS 4 OCEANIC 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Raphael Lavoie scored his 35th goal of the season and Artemi Kniazev had two assists to lead the Sagueneens (43-12-6) over Rimouski (37-18-8) for their fourth consecutive victory.

HUSKIES 3 CATARACTES 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Alex Beaucage broke a tie game 11 seconds into the third period, then tacked on a helper on a late insurance goal as Rouyn-Noranda (29-29-4) beat the Cataractes (29-31-2).

TIGRES 4 FOREURS 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Jerome Gravel had a goal and an assist and Nikolas Hurtubise stopped 31 shots as the Tigres (26-28-9) handed Val-d’Or (25-30-7) a fourth straight loss.

EAGLES 5 MOOSEHEADS 1

HALIFAX — Shawn Element scored a hat trick to reach 38 goals on the season, and Derek Gentile had four assists as Cape Breton (39-19-3) downed the Mooseheads (19-38-5).

VOLTIGEURS 8 SEA DOGS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — William Dufour scored three goals and set up two more, Xavier Simoneau had a goal and four assists, and Drummondville (36-24-2) beat the Sea Dogs (30-33-1) for their sixth straight victory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2020.