Canada

Arctic Winter Games in Yukon cancelled over coronavirus concerns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2020 6:50 pm
Updated March 7, 2020 6:52 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: B.C. health minister stresses importance of combating COVID-19 misinformation
WATCH ABOVE: B.C. health minister stresses importance of combating COVID-19 misinformation

WHITEHORSE — Coronavirus concerns have led to the cancellation of the Arctic Winter Games.

The games, which celebrate northern sports and culture from around the circumpolar world, were to begin March 16 in Whitehorse, Yukon.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Inuit say potential spread of COVID-19 a greater risk for northern communities

The host group says it made the decision on the recommendation of Yukon’s acting chief medical officer of health.

There are no current cases of the COVID-19 virus in Yukon and the risk of infection is considered low.

But the organizing committee decided that cancelling the games is the most responsible precautionary measure.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsYukonArctic Winter Gamesarctic winter games cancelledyukon arctic games cancelled coronavirus
