1 dead, 1 seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Chilliwack

A woman is dead and three other people were injured after a single-vehicle crash in Chilliwack early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Mike Sargent with Chilliwack RCMP said officers were called to Vedder Mountain Road near Cultus Lake Road around 3:30 a.m., where the found the vehicle in the ditch on its roof.

A 20-year-old woman was found dead at the scene, he said. A second woman was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Two other passengers, both men, were also taken to hospital with minor injuries but have since been released.

Police have not determined what caused the crash, and have no concrete evidence that points them to a cause, Sargent said.

Officers at the scene were photographing empty bottles of liquor nearby, but Sargent would not say if they are connected.

RCMP are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information or dashcam video to contact them.

