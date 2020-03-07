WorkSafeBC issues $116K fine for 2017 fatal gasoline explosion in West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta company was recently handed a six-figure fine by WorkSafeBC following an investigation into a fatal workplace accident in 2017.

Parkland Fuel Corporation was fined $116,458.26 by WorkSafeBC. The amount was imposed on Jan. 15.

The incident occurred in West Kelowna on June 28, 2017, and involved a man transferring gasoline from one vehicle to another when an explosion occurred.

At the time, police said the 62-year-old man suffered serious burns to most of his body.

However, one week later, the B.C. Coroners Service announced that the seriously burned man had died that day, and that WorkSafeBC was investigating.

In its report, WorkSafeBC said the firm’s worker was transferring fuel from one mobile tanker to another at a gravel parking lot that the firm used for fuel storage and handling.

“The worker sustained fatal injuries when flammable vapours ignited, causing a vapour cloud explosion and spilling fuel, which resulted in a fire. The source of the ignition was likely an electrostatic discharge,” WorkSafeBC said on its website.

“The firm failed to ensure the health and safety of its workers, and failed to ensure regular workplace inspections were conducted to prevent unsafe working conditions. The firm also failed to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training, and supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety. These were all high-risk violations.”

It continued, saying “furthermore, the firm failed to notify the local fire department of the nature, location, and safe handling methods of hazardous products at its workplace.”

And “finally, the firm failed to use engineering and/or administrative controls to minimize an identified risk to the lowest level practicable to a worker assigned to work alone.”

Global News has reached out to Parkland Fuel, which was trading for $36.06 a share on Friday.

