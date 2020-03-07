Menu

Sports

Norm Fieldgate, original B.C. Lions player from ’54 team, dies at 88

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2020 5:16 pm
Norm Fieldgate, the first player signed to the original B.C. Lions lineup in 1954, has passed away at the age of 88.
BC Sports Hall of Fame

Norm Fieldgate, a Canadian Football Hall of Famer and original member of the B.C. Lions, has died. He was 88.

The Lions announced Fieldgate’s death in a press release on Friday. No further details were provided.

Fieldgate was the first player signed by the Lions for their inaugural 1954 season.

He spent his entire 14-year career with B.C., playing 223 career games before retiring after the ’67 campaign.

READ MORE: Former B.C. Lions standout Rick Klassen dies at 57 following battle with cancer

The Saskatchewan-born Fieldgate was a CFL all star in 1963 and helped the Lions win their first Grey Cup in 1964, leading to the organization eventually retiring his No. 75 jersey.

Known primarily as a linebacker, Fieldgate also played defensive back, defensive end and tight end and was elected into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1979.

He also served on the Lions board of directors in the ’80s and was the club’s president in 1989.

BC Lions new head coach Rick Camplbell talks priorities
BC Lions new head coach Rick Camplbell talks priorities
© 2020 The Canadian Press
