Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario Liberal Party voting for new leader to succeed Kathleen Wynne

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2020 9:56 am
Ontario Liberals to pick new leader
WATCH ABOVE: The Ontario Liberal Party is set to elect a new leader after nearly two years without one. Kathleen Wynne stepped down shortly after the 2018 election and the landslide defeat by the PCs. Travis Dhanraj reports

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Steven Del Duca, who will likely be crowned the new Ontario Liberal leader in mere hours, says he wants to fight for public education, health care and against climate change.

About 3,000 Liberals are gathering this weekend to select a leader to replace former premier Kathleen Wynne.

Del Duca, a cabinet minister in the previous Liberal government, heads into the convention with likely enough delegates to win on the first ballot later today.

READ MORE: Ontario Liberal Party to elect new leader March 7 in attempt to resurrect the party

In a speech before the results are revealed, Del Duca says there will be a hard fight ahead for the party, which has to raise millions of dollars, find a diverse slate of 124 candidates for the 2022 election and develop a platform that allows Ontarians to trust them.

The party was reduced in the 2018 election from a majority government to one in third place without official party status in the legislature.

Story continues below advertisement

Del Duca says he wants to make sure Premier Doug Ford’s first term is also his last.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
OntarioOntario politicspoliticsOntario Liberal partySteven Del Ducaqueen's parkOntario Liberal leadershipOntario Liberal Leadership Convention
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.