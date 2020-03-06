Menu

Health

Cardiology patients at QEII’s Halifax Infirmary to be notified about appointment changes due to flooding

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 7:31 pm
.
. Global News file

The Nova Scotia Health Authority announced Friday that patients with upcoming appointments at the QEII’s Halifax Infirmary cardiology clinics and diagnostics will soon be contacted with location change details for their clinic or diagnostic appointment.

The NSHA said notifying patients will continue over the weekend.

READ MORE: New software identifies location of nearest AED during 911 calls

“Flooding that occurred overnight on March 6 has affected these clinic areas,” stated the NSHA in a press release.

The health authority also noted that work is underway to repair the damage, but due to the extent of the flooding, it is expected it will take several weeks to complete this work.

READ MORE: EHS Nova Scotia launches interactive map of emergency defibrillators

The majority of patient appointments will be relocated, according to NSHA, within the Halifax Infirmary or at the QEII’s Victoria General Hospital site.

Some patients may also be asked to visit the cardiac clinic at the Mumford Professional Centre in Halifax or the Cobequid Community Health Centre in Lower Sackville.

FloodingNova Scotia Health AuthorityCardiologyQEII's Halifax Infirmary
