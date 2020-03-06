2 arrested in Kingston following downtown stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were arrested following a knife attack in downtown Kingston, police say.

The attack happened Thursday just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Montreal and Queen streets after two men got into a fight with a third man.

Kingston police say one of the accused men brandished a knife and threatened to stab him. Police say the man eventually stabbed the other in the hand. Both suspects then got in a taxi and left.

Just after midnight on March 6, police were able to locate the accused men in a residence in the 300 block of Bagot Street.

One of the men gave a false name during the arrest, police say.

A 35-year-old Kingston man was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for committing an offence, uttering threats to cause bodily harm and breaching probation.

Story continues below advertisement

2:38 ‘Crystal [meth] was my everything, now I’m just better off dead’: letter by Kingston stabbing suspect uncovered ‘Crystal [meth] was my everything, now I’m just better off dead’: letter by Kingston stabbing suspect uncovered

Another 26-year-old Kingston man was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for committing an offence, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, obstructing police and two counts breach probation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Sgt. Parslow at 613-549-4660 ext. 6245 or via email at cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and ask to remain anonymous.