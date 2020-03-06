Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested in Kingston following downtown stabbing

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 5:46 pm
Kingston police have arrested two men following a stabbing downtown Thursday.
Kingston police have arrested two men following a stabbing downtown Thursday. Global Kingston

Two men were arrested following a knife attack in downtown Kingston, police say.

The attack happened Thursday just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Montreal and Queen streets after two men got into a fight with a third man.

Kingston police say one of the accused men brandished a knife and threatened to stab him. Police say the man eventually stabbed the other in the hand. Both suspects then got in a taxi and left.

READ MORE: 2 dead following brutal stabbing, police shooting in downtown Kingston

Just after midnight on March 6, police were able to locate the accused men in a residence in the 300 block of Bagot Street.

One of the men gave a false name during the arrest, police say.

A 35-year-old Kingston man was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for committing an offence, uttering threats to cause bodily harm and breaching probation.

Story continues below advertisement
‘Crystal [meth] was my everything, now I’m just better off dead’: letter by Kingston stabbing suspect uncovered
‘Crystal [meth] was my everything, now I’m just better off dead’: letter by Kingston stabbing suspect uncovered

Another 26-year-old Kingston man was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for committing an offence, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, obstructing police and two counts breach probation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Sgt. Parslow at 613-549-4660 ext. 6245 or via email at cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and ask to remain anonymous.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston PoliceKingston Newskingston crimeDowntown StabbingKingston stabbingKingston Police crimekingston police downtownstabbing downtown
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.