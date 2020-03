Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews were called to an accident along the Channel Parkway in Penticton on Friday morning.

The incident involved a compact car and an SUV in the northbound lanes of the Channel Parkway at Green Avenue.

Two ambulances, a fire truck and police officers were on scene.

Global News has reached out to Penticton RCMP for more information.

