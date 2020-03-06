Menu

Environment

Alberta outdoor stores pen letter to government to reverse parks decision

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted March 6, 2020 3:54 pm
Updated March 6, 2020 3:56 pm
Mt McGillivray is seen in the distance over Middle Lake in the Bow Valley Provincial Park, Saturday June 18, 2000.
Mt McGillivray is seen in the distance over Middle Lake in the Bow Valley Provincial Park, Saturday June 18, 2000. CP PHOTO/Adrian Wyld

Three well known Alberta outdoor stores have written a letter to the UCP government, urging Premier Jason Kenney and Environment Minister Jason Nixon to reverse the decision to close or partially close 20 Alberta parks.

The general managers from Campers Village and Track ‘N Trail and the president of The Fishin’ Hole issued the letter, saying the three believe in the “intrinsic natural value of Alberta’s provincial parks and natural spaces.” (Read the full letter below)

READ MORE: 20 Alberta Parks slated for full or partial closures

“These spaces belong to all Albertans and to the Indigenous peoples who were the caretakers of this land long before Alberta was a province of Canada,” the letter reads.

“The people deserve to have a say in how these natural spaces are managed, protected and celebrated.”

How changes to Alberta parks will impact conservation
How changes to Alberta parks will impact conservation

The government announced last week it plans to close or partially close 20 parks and hand off the management of another 164 to outside groups in an attempt to save taxpayers money, calling it a “financially struggling system.”

The move has been met with much opposition from Albertans who enjoy the parks, to the Rural Municipalities Association who says the move is another “download” to municipalities from the provincial government.

READ MORE: Alberta government’s parks plan another ‘download’: rural municipalities group

“Hundreds of Alberta businesses depend on the economic benefits that access to Alberta Parks and natural spaces create, from providing outdoor gear and recreational vehicles, to offering training, tours and experiences,” the letter reads.

“The potential savings of $5 million from a budget in excess of $56 billion is negligible and will have an impact on the quality of people’s lives that far exceeds the financial savings to taxpayers.”

20 Alberta parks and campgrounds closed fully or partially as a result of budget cuts
20 Alberta parks and campgrounds closed fully or partially as a result of budget cuts

According to the group of stores, it was estimated that those who enjoy Alberta’s outdoors contributed $800 million to the Alberta economy in 2008.

READ MORE: Alberta government has no intention of selling Crown land in parks restructuring: minister

The letter also points to the government’s objective to begin easing the province’s dependency on oil and gas and to increase tourism.

“We have great potential in this area considering the incredible natural habitat we enjoy in Alberta, and this decision to reduce access to that habitat seems counter-productive to reaching that goal,” it reads.

“The upside is not only promoting our province to outside tourists but motivating Albertans to make more use of the wild spaces we have right here at home.

A spokesperson with Alberta Environment and Parks said Thursday that despite the closure or partial of the parks, the public will still have access to the lands barring any safety issues with aging infrastructure.

“To be clear, the lands will remain open and accessible to Albertans for responsible use and recreation,” Jess Sinclair said in a statement.

Outdoor stores letter to Alberta government about parks closures by Anonymous NbMQ9Ymq on Scribd

Full closures

  • Kehiwin Provincial Recreation Area near St. Paul
  • Running Lake Provincial Recreation Area north of Worsley
  • Stoney Lake Provincial Recreation Area north of Fairview
  • Little Fish Lake Provincial Recreation Area east of Drumheller
  • Crow Lake Provincial Recreation Area south of Fort McMurray
  • Bleriot Ferry Provincial Recreation Area north of Drumheller
  • Green Valley Provincial Park east of Peace River
  • Twin Lake Provincial Recreation Area north of Manning
  • Sheep Creek Provincial Recreation Area north of Grande Cache

Partial closures

  • Bow Valley Provincial Park west of Calgary
  • Gooseberry Provincial Recreation Area west of Bragg Creek
  • Gooseberry Lake Provincial Park north of Consort
  • Sulphur Lake Provincial Recreation Area north of Peace River
  • Engstrom Lake Provincial Recreation Area south of Fort McMurray
  • Chain Lakes Provincial Recreation Area north of Athabasca
  • Lawrence Lake Provincial Recreation Area north of Athabasca
  • Dry Island Buffalo Jump Provincial Park southeast of Red Deer
  • Notikewin Provincial Park north of Manning
  • Smoky River South Provincial Recreation Area west of Grande Cache
  • Dinosaur Provincial Park northeast of Brooks
– With a file from Heide Pearson, Global News

