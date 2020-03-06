Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested following rash of electric toothbrush thefts in central Ontario: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 2:10 pm
Peterborough police have laid charges against a man accused of stealing electric toothbrushes and teeth-whitening strips.
Peterborough police have laid charges against a man accused of stealing electric toothbrushes and teeth-whitening strips. Global News / File Photo

An arrest has been made following a rash of reported thefts of toothbrushes and teeth-whitening strips throughout central Ontario.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers received information from Durham Regional Police on Feb. 27 about a suspect in the alleged theft of electric toothbrushes and Crest Whitestrips throughout Bowmanville, Newcastle, Cobourg and Barrie.

READ MORE: Over $800 worth of toothbrushes stolen in Guelph — police

Police in Peterborough investigated, and officers allege the same suspect stole Whitestrips and electric toothbrushes on Feb. 2 from four Shoppers Drug Marts in the city.

Durham police on Wednesday said they had arrested a suspect in their investigation.

Peterborough police attended Durham and laid charges against the suspect.

Kevin Gaddi, 26, of Scarborough, was charged with four counts of theft under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

He was transported back to Peterborough. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 31.

Preventing the spread of viruses through proactive dental care
Preventing the spread of viruses through proactive dental care
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough PoliceDurham Regional PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimedurham crimeToothbrushTeeth WhiteningCrest whitestripselectric toothbrushtoothbrush thiefwhitestrips
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.