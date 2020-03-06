Man arrested following rash of electric toothbrush thefts in central Ontario: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

An arrest has been made following a rash of reported thefts of toothbrushes and teeth-whitening strips throughout central Ontario.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers received information from Durham Regional Police on Feb. 27 about a suspect in the alleged theft of electric toothbrushes and Crest Whitestrips throughout Bowmanville, Newcastle, Cobourg and Barrie.

Police in Peterborough investigated, and officers allege the same suspect stole Whitestrips and electric toothbrushes on Feb. 2 from four Shoppers Drug Marts in the city.

Durham police on Wednesday said they had arrested a suspect in their investigation.

Peterborough police attended Durham and laid charges against the suspect.

Kevin Gaddi, 26, of Scarborough, was charged with four counts of theft under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

He was transported back to Peterborough. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 31.

3:59 Preventing the spread of viruses through proactive dental care Preventing the spread of viruses through proactive dental care