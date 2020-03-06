Fire marshal investigating fatal house fire in North Glengarry, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire in North Glengarry, Ont., that killed a man on Friday.

Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP and North Glengarry firefighters were called to County Road 34 at 5:40 a.m. Friday to respond to a fire.

Upon arriving, OPP say they learned there was someone inside the home at the time of the fire.

Upon entering the home, emergency response crews found a deceased adult man.

Along with the fire marshal, the coroner’s office and OPP’s crime unit are still investigating the cause of the fire.

OPP said the investigation is in its early stages and added that officers would be providing more information as it becomes available.

