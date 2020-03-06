Passenger arrested following traffic stop in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

A routine traffic stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes resulted in the arrest of a passenger on Thursday.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say an officer conducted a vehicle stop on Kawartha Lakes Road 121 near Russet Road for a Highway Traffic Act-related offence.
READ MORE: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle near Fenelon Falls, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say
OPP say the investigating officer noted an “unusual demeanour” of a passenger in the vehicle. The ensuing investigation revealed the individual was allegedly breaching court-ordered conditions. No details were provided.
Carmen Abrams, 31, of Highlands East, was arrested and charged with failure to comply with a release order other than to attend court.
She was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay on Friday, OPP said.
COMMENTS