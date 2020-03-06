Menu

Crime

Passenger arrested following traffic stop in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 10:31 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested a woman during a traffic stop on Thursday for breach of court-ordered conditions.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested a woman during a traffic stop on Thursday for breach of court-ordered conditions.

A routine traffic stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes resulted in the arrest of a passenger on Thursday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say an officer conducted a vehicle stop on Kawartha Lakes Road 121 near Russet Road for a Highway Traffic Act-related offence.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle near Fenelon Falls, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say

OPP say the investigating officer noted an “unusual demeanour” of a passenger in the vehicle. The ensuing investigation revealed the individual was allegedly breaching court-ordered conditions. No details were provided.

Carmen Abrams, 31, of Highlands East, was arrested and charged with failure to comply with a release order other than to attend court.

She was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay on Friday, OPP said.

More than 50 impaired charges laid around Peterborough and the Kawarthas in last month
