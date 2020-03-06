No charges to be laid in 2019 fatal boat collision on Stoney Lake: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP say after a detailed investigation, no charges will be laid in a boat collision that claimed the lives of two people in August 2019.

On the night of Aug. 24, OPP say two boats – each carrying three people – collided around 9:30 p.m. on Stoney Lake in Young’s Bay near Northey’s Bay Road. The region is in North Kawartha Township, about 50 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Kristian Brudek, 31, of Burlington, Ont., was pronounced deceased at the scene. The body of another 31-year-old man was found a day later by OPP divers. His identity was not released.

Four other people were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from non-life threatening to serious.

OPP stated Friday morning that a “detailed and comprehensive investigation” was completed by Peterborough County OPP Crime Unit, OPP underwater search and recovery unit (USRU), OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team, OPP Aviation Services, OPP Central Regional Support Team (RST) and Peterborough County OPP members.

Story continues below advertisement

“No charges will be laid as a result of this investigation,” OPP stated.

0:52 Search continues for boater missing on Stoney Lake Search continues for boater missing on Stoney Lake