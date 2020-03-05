Richmond, B.C. man arrested after fire at suspected illegal drug lab

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Police have arrested a Richmond man following a fire at a suspected illegal drug laboratory.

Richmond RCMP and firefighters were called to the 6900 block of Elmbridge Way around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to deal with a structure fire.

Police say after the fire was put out, they discovered remnants of what appeared to be a drug lab.

Story continues below advertisement

Richmond RCMP’s Organized Crime Unit and the BC RCMP’s Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team are now investigating.

Richmond Fire Rescue says one person was evacuated from the building, but was unhurt.

READ MORE: Vancouver police execute search warrant for drug investigation at downtown apartment

It said all other residents have since been cleared to return home and that the building is safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP.

1:18 Vancouver Police bust multi-million dollar drug operation Vancouver Police bust multi-million dollar drug operation