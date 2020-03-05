Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan tech industry asked to help farmers monitor mental health

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 7:32 pm
Updated March 6, 2020 10:05 am
Tina Beaudry-Mellor said the Saskatchewan government believes technology can provide help to farm families dealing with mental health.
Tina Beaudry-Mellor said the Saskatchewan government believes technology can provide help to farm families dealing with mental health. Ceili Moore / Viewer Submitted

Saskatchewan-based entrepreneurs have been tasked, voluntarily, with finding a technological solution that can assist the province’s farmers in monitoring their mental health.

The latest challenge from Innovation Saskatchewan aims to address a growing concern among agricultural workers wherein calls to the farm stress line in 2018-19 doubled from the previous year, government officials said.

Related News

READ MORE: Sask. farmers helping make mental health first aid training more accessible

“Mental health is a concern within every industry but particularly acute in agriculture,” Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Tina Beaudry-Mellor said in a press release.

“Our government believes technology can provide help to farm families dealing with this complex and demanding issue.”

The challenge asks for companies and entrepreneurs to find technological solutions such as an app, website or offline sensor linking to the internet.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Canadian farmers open up about mental health: ‘They’re not the only ones’

April 30 is the deadline for submissions.

A pitch competition will determine a winner who will receive $10,000 in funding and a 16-week collaboration with the government to develop their concept.

Saskatchewan woman concerned about suicide among farmers
Saskatchewan woman concerned about suicide among farmers

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Mental HealthAgricultureFarmingFarmersRanchersTech IndustryInnovation SaskatchewanInnovation Challenge
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.