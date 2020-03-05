Saskatchewan tech industry asked to help farmers monitor mental health

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan-based entrepreneurs have been tasked, voluntarily, with finding a technological solution that can assist the province’s farmers in monitoring their mental health.

The latest challenge from Innovation Saskatchewan aims to address a growing concern among agricultural workers wherein calls to the farm stress line in 2018-19 doubled from the previous year, government officials said.

“Mental health is a concern within every industry but particularly acute in agriculture,” Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Tina Beaudry-Mellor said in a press release.

“Our government believes technology can provide help to farm families dealing with this complex and demanding issue.”

The challenge asks for companies and entrepreneurs to find technological solutions such as an app, website or offline sensor linking to the internet.

April 30 is the deadline for submissions.

A pitch competition will determine a winner who will receive $10,000 in funding and a 16-week collaboration with the government to develop their concept.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.