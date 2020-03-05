Terror Squad gang member Tyler Vandewater guilty in Saskatchewan Penitentiary slaying

Send this page to someone via email

A judge has found Terror Squad gang member Tyler Vandewater guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Chris Van Camp at Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert almost three years ago.

During his trial in January, Vandewater took the stand in his own defence. He said Chris Van Camp, his cellmate, was “like family.”

The accused told court that changed when Van Camp, 37, returned to the penitentiary after Correctional Services Canada determined he violated his parole.

The pair bunked together again, but Van Camp didn’t survive the night.

Van Camp was declared dead in his cell around 8:15 a.m. on June 7, 2017. An autopsy revealed he suffered more than 60 lacerations or wounds to his upper body.

Vandewater was charged with second-degree murder, but he testified that he acted in self-defence.

He said Van Camp became paranoid that other people in the prison wanted to harm him, which prompted a verbal confrontation with Vandewater.

Van Camp, according to Vandewater, was holding a shank fashioned out of a sharpened piece of metal fencing.

“Putting your f—–g blade away,” Vandewater recalled saying.

The accused said his cellmate swiped at him first. Vandewater admitted to then pushing Van Camp into a desk, punching him, throwing him to the ground and reaching for his own metal shank.

He stabbed Van Camp in the face with his weapon before he grabbed Van Camp’s shank and stabbed him in the midsection.

Second-degree murder comes with a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for ten years.

