Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Terror Squad gang member Tyler Vandewater guilty in Saskatchewan Penitentiary slaying

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 12:34 pm
Tyler Vandewater says Chris Van Camp tried swiping at him with an improvised weapon, so he fought back with a metal prison shank.
Terror Squad gang member Tyler Vandewater found guilty of killing his cellmate Chris Van Camp at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in June 2017. Devon Latchuk / Global News

A judge has found Terror Squad gang member Tyler Vandewater guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Chris Van Camp at Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert almost three years ago.

During his trial in January, Vandewater took the stand in his own defence. He said Chris Van Camp, his cellmate, was “like family.”

Related News

READ MORE: Alleged killer considered slain Saskatchewan Penitentiary cellmate ‘family’

The accused told court that changed when Van Camp, 37, returned to the penitentiary after Correctional Services Canada determined he violated his parole.

The pair bunked together again, but Van Camp didn’t survive the night.

Van Camp was declared dead in his cell around 8:15 a.m. on June 7, 2017. An autopsy revealed he suffered more than 60 lacerations or wounds to his upper body.

Story continues below advertisement

Vandewater was charged with second-degree murder, but he testified that he acted in self-defence.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate suffered over 60 injuries in 2017 killing — autopsy

He said Van Camp became paranoid that other people in the prison wanted to harm him, which prompted a verbal confrontation with Vandewater.

Van Camp, according to Vandewater, was holding a shank fashioned out of a sharpened piece of metal fencing.

“Putting your f—–g blade away,” Vandewater recalled saying.

Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmates appeared friendly before 2017 killing: testimony
Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmates appeared friendly before 2017 killing: testimony

The accused said his cellmate swiped at him first. Vandewater admitted to then pushing Van Camp into a desk, punching him, throwing him to the ground and reaching for his own metal shank.

He stabbed Van Camp in the face with his weapon before he grabbed Van Camp’s shank and stabbed him in the midsection.

Second-degree murder comes with a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for ten years.

More to come

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MurderPrince AlbertSecond Degree MurderPrince Albert SaskatchewanInmate DeathSaskatchewan PenitentiarySaskatchewan Penitentiary Prince AlbertTerror SquadChristopher Van CampSaskatchewan Penitentiary InmatePrince Albert CourtTyler VandewaterChris Van CampSaskatchewan Penitentiary KillingSaskatchewan Penitentiary MurderTyler Vandewater guilty
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.