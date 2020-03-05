Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin join forces for North American tour, 2 Canadian dates

Send this page to someone via email

Latin pop legends Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin have just announced a 21-date arena tour across North America.

On Wednesday evening, Live Nation confirmed the joint trek during an exclusive live event in Los Angeles, Calif.

Starting on Sept. 5, in Phoenix, Ariz., the Hero and Livin’ La Vida Loca singers will join forces, spending eight weeks on the road together before concluding the tour in Atlanta, Ga., on Oct. 30.

The Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum musicians will play two Canadian shows, visiting Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 8 and the Centre Bell in Montreal on Oct. 10.

Additionally, it was revealed that Colombian singer/songwriter Sebastián Yatra would be opening for Iglesias, 44, and Martin, 48, throughout the co-headlining tour.

An exclusive ticket presale for fans will take place next Wednesday, March 11 at 10 a.m. in each local time zone where the duo will play.

All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public next Thursday, March 12 at the same time.

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin 2020 tour dates

** All Canadian gigs have been bolded below **

Sept. 5 — Phoenix, Ari. @ Gila River Arena

Sept. 6 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

Sept. 9 — Edinburg, Texas @ Bert Ogden Arena

Sept. 11 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Sept. 12 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Sept. 13 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 17 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ STAPLES Center

Sept. 22 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center

Sept. 24 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 26 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 1 — Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Oct. 6 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Oct. 8 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 10 — Montreal, Que. @ Centre Bell

Oct. 14 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 15 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 17 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Oct. 18 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 23 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Oct. 29 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Oct. 30 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

