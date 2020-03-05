Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin join forces for North American tour, 2 Canadian dates

Latin pop legends Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin have just announced a 21-date arena tour across North America.
On Wednesday evening, Live Nation confirmed the joint trek during an exclusive live event in Los Angeles, Calif.
Starting on Sept. 5, in Phoenix, Ariz., the Hero and Livin’ La Vida Loca singers will join forces, spending eight weeks on the road together before concluding the tour in Atlanta, Ga., on Oct. 30.
The Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum musicians will play two Canadian shows, visiting Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 8 and the Centre Bell in Montreal on Oct. 10.
Additionally, it was revealed that Colombian singer/songwriter Sebastián Yatra would be opening for Iglesias, 44, and Martin, 48, throughout the co-headlining tour.
An exclusive ticket presale for fans will take place next Wednesday, March 11 at 10 a.m. in each local time zone where the duo will play.
All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public next Thursday, March 12 at the same time.
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin 2020 tour dates
** All Canadian gigs have been bolded below **
Sept. 5 — Phoenix, Ari. @ Gila River Arena
Sept. 6 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
Sept. 9 — Edinburg, Texas @ Bert Ogden Arena
Sept. 11 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Sept. 12 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Sept. 13 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 17 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ STAPLES Center
Sept. 22 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center
Sept. 24 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 26 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 1 — Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
Oct. 6 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Oct. 8 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 10 — Montreal, Que. @ Centre Bell
Oct. 14 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 15 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 17 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Oct. 18 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Oct. 23 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena
Oct. 29 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Oct. 30 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
