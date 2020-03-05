Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

MEG Energy reports $26M fourth-quarter profit

By The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2020 11:39 am
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 21, 2014.
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo

MEG Energy Corp. reported a profit of $26 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $199 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company says the profit amounted to nine cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of 67 cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2018.

READ MORE: Canadian oil stocks rise as U.S. airstrike stokes fears of market disruption

Revenue totalled $992 million, up from $520 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Bitumen production in the quarter averaged 94,566 barrels per day, up from 87,582 in the same quarter a year earlier.

READ MORE: Canadian energy giants take out full-page newspaper ads as federal election looms

MEG Energy chief executive Derek Evans says the company remains committed to driving efficiencies in its business from a financial, operational and cost perspective and will continue to direct all available free cash flow to debt repayment.

Story continues below advertisement

MEG is focused on in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca area of Alberta.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
RevenueAthabascaMEG EnergyQ4MEG Energy Corp.MEGQ4 resultsAthabasca AlbertaDerek EvansMEG Q4 results
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.