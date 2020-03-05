Menu

Canada

2 sent to hospital, at least 4 displaced after Vanier blaze: Ottawa Fire Services

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 12:05 pm
Ottawa firefighters tackled a fire at this two-storey triplex on Dieppe Street in Vanier on Thursday morning.
Scott Stilborn / @OFSFirePhoto / Twitter

First responders say at least four residents have been displaced, two of whom were sent to hospital for “possible smoke inhalation,” after a house fire in Vanier on Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to a two-storey triplex in the 300 block of Dieppe Street, east of downtown Ottawa, shortly before 7:30 a.m., Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release.

READ MORE: OC Transpo orders ‘spotters’ back to all LRT platforms after CCTV system glitches

Crews had the blaze under control about 40 minutes later but kept checking for hot spots in the walls and ceilings, the fire department said.

Ottawa paramedics said they took two women to hospital in stable condition and one paramedic crew stayed on scene to support firefighters as they controlled the flames.

The four displaced residents are being supported by the Salvation Army, according to the fire department.

