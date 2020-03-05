Dixie Chicks announce 1st album in 14 years, share title track ‘Gaslighter’

Send this page to someone via email

Fourteen years after their last, Dixie Chicks have just announced a brand new album — Gaslighter — along with the release of its powerful title-track lead single.

The three-minute, 45-second, harmony-filled track dropped on Wednesday and was co-produced by the Dixie Chicks and Jack Antonoff. It also serves as the first piece of original music from the country trio since 2007’s The Neighbor.

To accompany the release of Gaslighter, Columbia Records shared a new music video from director Seanne Farmer.

It stars the Dixie Chicks — frontwoman Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire — in an old-timey montage of propaganda clips.

Story continues below advertisement

Gaslighter will be the Dixie Chicks’ eighth studio album in their three-decade career. Though the tracklist has not yet been revealed, it is set to feature 12 new songs.

In mid-2018, after signing to a new management label, Monotone/LBI Entertainment, the three-piece started teasing the new album with other images in the studio with Antonoff over various social media platforms.

The group’s last album, the two-time Grammy Award-winning Taking the Long Way, was released in 2006 and received critical acclaim.

The members of Dixie Chicks took a brief hiatus between 2010 and 2013 in order to spend time with their families.

In that time, Maguire and Strayer — who are sisters — formed a new group called the Court Yard Hounds. They released their first self-titled album in 2010 and a second effort, Amelita, in 2013.

Story continues below advertisement

Two months prior, Maines kicked off a successful solo career with her first and only album, Mother (2013).

Gaslighter, the single, is now available through all major streaming platforms.

The upcoming album can be digitally pre-saved online. It will be released worldwide on Friday, May 1.

FILE – In this Oct. 18, 2007 file photo, Emily Robison, left, and Martie Maguire, right, adjust Natalie Maines’ hair as the Dixie Chicks perform at the new Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, file)

The trio has no scheduled tour dates. Their website, however, suggests they might in the near future. It reads: “Long time gone… but coming soon,” under the tour section.

Any additional updates or information will be provided through the official Dixie Chicks website.